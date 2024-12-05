Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Seeks Reliable Information on Minority Attacks

By Masum Billah, Dhaka

Advertisment

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus today highlighted the discrepancy between foreign media reports and the reality surrounding attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. During his opening remarks to religious leaders at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, Yunus called for better cooperation in gathering accurate information on such incidents.

Yunus stated, “I have asked you to join today’s dialogue to discuss how information could be obtained in a safer way, so that the sources of such information do not face any trouble.”

He emphasized that while foreign media have been reporting on attacks against minorities in the country, it is crucial to establish a reliable process for obtaining factual information. “We want to know the accurate information and establish the process of getting it,” he added.

Acknowledging the equal rights guaranteed to all citizens of Bangladesh, Yunus stressed that the state’s responsibility is to protect these rights as enshrined in the constitution. He stated that any attack on minorities must be met with swift action, including the immediate collection of information and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The Chief Adviser further underscored the importance of creating a conducive environment to prevent such attacks and ensuring immediate redress for victims. "I believe most people in Bangladesh agree with what I have said," Yunus remarked.

Recalling his previous speech upon his return to Dhaka on August 8 after the July revolution, Yunus reiterated that despite differing opinions, the people of Bangladesh are one family. "We are not enemies to one another. We are all Bangladeshis," he said.

Yunus also referred to his visit to the Dhakeswari Temple during Durga Puja, noting that the celebration was marked by nationwide participation across all communities, turning it into a truly national event.

The dialogue saw participation from leaders of the Muslim, Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist communities, reinforcing the call for unity and accurate reporting on issues concerning minorities.