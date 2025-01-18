Assam CM, Sarbananda Sonowal Among 22 Elected To BJP National Council

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several other ministers and legislators from the state have been elected to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national council as members.

Advertisment

Former Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, and cabinet ministers Prasanta Phukan, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Pijush Hazarika, and Ajanta Neog were among those elected. Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli and Assam Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Dr Numal Momin were also elected as BJP national council members.

Other members of the party who were elected include Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, Pallab Lochan Das, Pradan Baruah, Sushanta Borgohain, Debamoy Sanyal, Ranendra Muchahary, Tuliram Ronghang, Bhubon Pegu, Anil Kumar Das, Rajdeep Roy, Mission Ranjan Das and Krishna Kamal Tanti.

Dilip Saikia Becomes Assam BJP President

The elections were held alongside polls for Assam BJP president which Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia won uncontested. Alongside Bhabesh Kalita and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, 22 other party members had filed their nomination. BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal, Union Minister and election observer Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, northeast zonal in-charge MP Sambit Patra state in-charge Harish Dwivedi arrived in Guwahati and were present at Vajpayee Bhawan for the nomination filing.

Dilip Saikia, who represents the Darrang-Udalguri constituency in the Lok Sabha, emerged as the only candidate for the Assam BJP president post. The official confirmation was given on Friday. Saikia was the sole contender after reported last-minute intervention from the BJP’s national leadership, setting aside figures like Pallab Lochan Das, Assam cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli.

Also Read: Dilip Saikia Set To Be Next President Of Assam BJP