After Gaza Ceasefire, Trump Claims He "Solved Eight Wars"

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for ending several global conflicts, saying he has been “instrumental in solving wars” around the world.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while travelling to the Middle East, Trump said he could even take up the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan after his return, adding, “Because I am good at solving wars.”

Trump said the Gaza ceasefire would be the eighth conflict he has helped resolve. “This will be my eighth war that I have solved… I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I’ll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one,” he said.

Reflecting on his past efforts, Trump claimed to have settled long-standing disputes between countries such as India and Pakistan. “Think about India, Pakistan. Some wars were going on for decades, 31 years, 32, 37, with millions killed. I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day,” he remarked.

The president said his peace efforts were driven by a desire to save lives, not by the pursuit of awards. “It’s an honour to do it. I saved millions of lives… I didn’t do this for the Nobel. I did this for saving lives,” he said.

His comments come amid renewed discussion over the Nobel Peace Prize, after Trump reacted to not receiving it this year. He claimed that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, personally dedicated the award to him for supporting her cause. “She called me and said, ‘I am accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it,’” Trump said.

Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for democracy and human rights in Venezuela.

Trump also linked his record of “ending wars” to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. “I stopped seven wars. That’s one more, Russia and Ukraine, and that’s a big one,” he said, referring to conflicts he claimed to have resolved, including “Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo.”

Following his remarks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to X to show support, writing, “Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize — he deserves it!”

