After Maduro’s Arrest, India Calls for Talks to Protect Venezuelan People

India on Tuesday expressed concern over the unfolding political crisis in Venezuela following the arrest of former president Nicolas Maduro by US forces and urged all stakeholders to prioritise the safety and welfare of the Venezuelan people.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at an event in Luxembourg, said New Delhi was closely watching the situation and hoped that all parties involved would work towards a resolution that serves the interests of ordinary citizens in Venezuela.

“We are concerned about the recent developments and would urge all concerned sides to engage constructively and arrive at a position that safeguards the well-being and security of the Venezuelan people,” Jaishankar said.

Emphasising India’s longstanding ties with Venezuela, the minister said New Delhi’s primary concern was that the country and its people emerge unharmed from the ongoing turmoil.

“At the end of the day, our focus is that Venezuela — a nation with which India has enjoyed good relations for many years — and its people come out well from whatever course events may take,” he added.

The crisis escalated after Maduro was detained during a sudden US military operation in Caracas on January 3. According to reports, elite American forces carried out targeted strikes before taking Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, into custody and transporting them to the United States.

The arrest followed months of warnings from US President Donald Trump, who has accused Maduro of leading drug trafficking networks and engaging in narco-terrorism, allegations that Maduro has consistently denied.

Maduro and Flores are currently being held in a Brooklyn detention facility and appeared before a Manhattan court earlier this week. During the hearing, Maduro pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges, asserting his innocence and describing himself as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for March 17.

In Caracas, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has assumed the role of interim president following directives from Venezuela’s top court, as the country grapples with a sudden leadership vacuum.

