Aircraft Crashes into Vehicles in Brazil's Sao Paulo, Killing Two

A small aircraft crashed onto a street near central Sao Paulo's business district on Friday morning, resulting in at least two fatalities, according to a statement from the local fire service.

The crash occurred in the Barra Funda area, located on the city's western side, close to the city centre.

Debris from the plane struck a bus, injuring a female passenger, while another fragment hit a motorcyclist. Both victims are receiving medical treatment, as reported by the Associated Press.

Four additional individuals from the crash site were transported to regional hospitals with non-serious injuries.

The aircraft was en route to Porto Alegre in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. Videos circulating on social media show the plane’s main body and the bus engulfed in flames, with fire crews working to control the blaze.

#UPDATE: Preliminary reports say that 2 people have died and 4 injured when a small plane crashed west of São Paulo, Brazil, this morning.#SãoPaulo #Brazil pic.twitter.com/jwmhF9q9IT

Locals reported hearing an explosive bang when the plane ploughed into the bus, with videos… — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) February 7, 2025

