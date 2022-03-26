All 132 Aboard Flight That Crashed In China Dead

All 132 people aboard the China Eastern Airlines’ aircraft that crashed on Monday in China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region were on Saturday confirmed to have died in the incident.

The flight MU5735 had 123 passengers and nine crew members, reported ANI quoting official Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China updated on its website about it.

Chinese aviation authorities had said earlier that they could not trace any survivors from the crashed aircraft.

The chairman of China Eastern Airlines Yunnan branch at a news briefing had said, “No survivors have been found so far in Monday's plane crash.”

The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines took off from Kunming and was headed to its destination at Guangzhou but in between, the plane crashed at about 2:38 p.m. into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire.