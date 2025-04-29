Amazon’s First Batch of Internet Satellites Launched to Compete with Starlink

Amazon launched its first batch of internet satellites into orbit on Monday, marking its entry into the growing mega constellation market currently led by SpaceX’s Starlink network.

The United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket lifted off with 27 satellites from Amazon’s Project Kuiper, named after the icy outer region of the solar system beyond Neptune. Once deployed in orbit, the satellites are expected to reach an altitude of nearly 630 kilometers.

Two test satellites were launched in 2023 using an Atlas V rocket as well. Project officials noted that significant upgrades have been made in the latest version. These new satellites are also coated with a mirror film intended to diffuse reflected sunlight, aiming to reduce their impact on astronomical observations.

Stargazers have raised concerns over the rapidly expanding constellations of low-orbit satellites, claiming they interfere with astronomical observations, while others worry about the increased risk of satellite collisions.

Amazon, founded by Jeff Bezos, who also heads the aerospace company Blue Origin, plans to deploy over 3,200 satellites into orbit as part of its initiative to deliver fast and affordable broadband internet service worldwide.

Since 2019, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has launched over 8,000 Starlink satellites, with the company celebrating its 250th Starlink mission on Sunday night. Of these, more than 7,000 satellites remain in orbit approximately 550 kilometres above the Earth.

The Europe-based OneWeb satellite constellation consists of several hundred satellites positioned in an even higher orbit.

Amazon has already secured numerous rocket launches for Project Kuiper from United Launch Alliance, Blue Origin, and other providers.

Rajeev Badyal, the project's vice president, stated, "There are certain aspects that can only be learned in flight," despite extensive ground testing.

In a statement before the evening liftoff, he remarked, "Regardless of how the mission unfolds, this is merely the beginning of our journey."

The initial liftoff attempt earlier this month was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. It took until now to secure another opportunity in the launch lineup at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.