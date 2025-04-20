Elon Musk Confirms India Visit After Call with PM Modi, Hints at Big Tech Collaborations

In a major development that has tech enthusiasts buzzing, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Saturday that he will be visiting India later this year. The announcement followed a high-profile conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two visionaries discussed the vast potential for collaboration in the realms of technology and innovation.

Advertisment

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Musk said, “It was an honour to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!” The post has since sparked widespread excitement, with many speculating that Tesla's long-anticipated entry into the Indian market could be on the horizon.

Prime Minister Modi also shared his side of the conversation, posting, “Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation.” Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening tech partnerships with the United States, underscoring a shared vision of progress and innovation.

Adding a layer of intrigue, Musk is currently heading the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Donald Trump administration — a role that places him at the helm of efforts to streamline governance, cut federal expenditure, and optimize the workforce. His India visit could potentially bridge policy and innovation on a global scale.

With Musk’s visit on the cards and mutual interest from both sides, all eyes are now on what could be a game-changing chapter for India’s tech and electric mobility future.

Also Read: PM Modi to Visit Assam on Sept 8 for Bhupen Hazarika Centenary, Project Launches