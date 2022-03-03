As Kharkiv Falls, Defence Ministry Issues Dos And Donts For Stranded Indians

India’s Defence Ministry issued a list of dos and don’ts on Thursday for Indians who are stuck in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv as the situation in the city worsened. Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine advised Indians in the city to consider leaving it at once.

The ministry said in a statement that each group or squad of Indians should keep a white flag or cloth for waiving. They were further advised to conserve and share emergency items like food and water, insisting on staying hydrated and eating smaller portions.

The list of dos mentioned that Indians stuck in Kharkiv must keep a small kit of essential items on person or at hand at all times. The lit should contain items like passport, identity card, essential medication, life saving drugs, torch, matchbox, lighter, candles, cash, energy bars, power banks, water, first-aid kit, headgear, gloves, warm jacket and warm socks.

A statement from the ministry said, “If you find yourself in an open area or field, melt snow to make water.”

The ministry further suggested keeping one large garbage bag per person to use as ground matting or to cover themselves against cold or storm during forced march or evacuation.

Even after consistent efforts, a section of Indians, mainly students are still stuck in Kharkiv.

Urging Indians to maintain groups of 10 and have a coordinator and deputy coordinator in each group, the ministry said, “Your presence and whereabouts must always be known to your buddy or small group coordinator.”

Remain mentally strong and do not panic, it added.

The ministry also suggested making a WhatsApp group, compile details, names, address, mobile numbers and contact in India and asked them to share geo locations on WhatsApp with the control room in embassy or in New Delhi.

In case of injury or illness, intimate condition and seek advice from the control room or helpline or WhatsApp, the defence ministry advised.

"If you find yourself in the streets, then walk on the sides of the roads, close to cover of buildings, crouch low to avoid being targeted, do not cross streets and avoid city centres, downtown areas. Turn around street corners in urban areas with great caution," the statement said.

The ministry also advised to learn important sentences like we are students, we are not combatants, please do not harm us, we are from India in Russian.

If stopped by military check-post or by police or armed personnel or militia, do cooperate, obey and raise your hands with open palms facing forward above your shoulders, the list of dos said.

It added that any movement for evacuation should be done in coordination with authorities as guided by control room or helpline.