Australia Enforces World’s First Under-16 Social Media Ban

Australia has officially implemented a nationwide ban preventing children under 16 from using social media platforms, becoming the first country in the world to take such a step.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the landmark move on Wednesday, calling it a major step toward protecting young people from the growing harms of online platforms.

“Across Australia, those under 16 are starting their day a little differently, without social media,” Albanese said. “It's a big change and we're the first country in the world to give it a crack. But it really matters.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that today’s children face pressures no previous generation has confronted, from algorithms and endless feeds to harmful online content.

“Today's change is about supporting you to keep your children safe online. Putting the responsibility right where it belongs, on the social media giants, not on parents,” he added. “By banning social media for those under 16, we're giving children a childhood and parents more peace of mind.”

In another message, Albanese said the new law marks a moment when “Australian families are taking back power from big tech companies” and reclaiming childhood for young people.

According to UNICEF Australia, from December 10, anyone under 16 will no longer be able to create or maintain accounts on platforms including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, X , and Facebook. While children and parents will not face penalties, social media companies will be held responsible and risk fines of up to AUD 50 million if they fail to comply.

The ban follows the passage of the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024 on November 28 last year. The law sets a mandatory minimum age of 16 for accounts on certain platforms, and parents cannot override it with consent.

The Australian Government, backed by UNICEF Australia, argues that the measure is crucial to safeguarding the mental health and well-being of children and teenagers, citing risks such as cyberbullying, exposure to harmful content, and online predators.

Apps like Messenger Kids, WhatsApp, Kids Helpline, Google Classroom, and YouTube Kids are not expected to fall under the ban.

