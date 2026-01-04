Bangladesh Decline to Travel to India for T20 World Cup

Bangladesh will not travel to India for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup under the “current conditions” and have formally requested that their matches be shifted to another venue, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Sunday.

Advertisment

The decision follows an emergency meeting of the BCB after growing diplomatic and security concerns between India and Bangladesh. The board said it has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking relocation of all Bangladesh fixtures to ensure the safety of players and officials.

“The board believes that such a step is necessary to safeguard the safety and well-being of Bangladeshi players, team officials, board members and other stakeholders, and to ensure participation in a secure and appropriate environment,” the BCB said in a statement.

The move threatens to disrupt the tournament, scheduled to begin on February 7, and already impacted by regional tensions. Bangladesh are slated to play all four of their group-stage matches in India, including the opening game against the West Indies and a high-profile clash against England in Kolkata on February 14.

The situation escalated after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from his Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with Kolkata Knight Riders at the request of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). While no official reason was provided, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia cited “recent developments,” prompting immediate concern in Dhaka.

“The board reviewed developments over the last 24 hours and expressed deep concern over the circumstances surrounding Bangladesh’s participation in matches scheduled in India,” the BCB said. “Following a thorough assessment, the board resolved that the national team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions.”

Political relations between the two countries have deteriorated sharply in recent months. The killing of a Hindu man during violent protests in Bangladesh—after he was accused of blasphemy—sparked outrage and protests by Hindu nationalist groups in India. Anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh has also intensified since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India in 2024, with New Delhi declining repeated requests for her extradition. Further unrest followed the murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi in Bangladesh.

The T20 World Cup is being co-hosted by Sri Lanka, where all of Pakistan’s matches are scheduled to be played due to longstanding India–Pakistan tensions. Bangladesh’s request adds a fresh layer of uncertainty to the tournament’s logistics.

The ICC has not responded publicly to requests for comment.

Despite the uncertainty, the BCB on Sunday announced its 15-member squad for the World Cup: Litton Das (captain), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Plays Vijay Hazare on Jan 6, NZ ODIs Depend on Fitness