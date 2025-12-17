KKR IPL 2026 Squad Update: Full Kolkata Knight Riders Squad, Player List, Buys, and Purse Details

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were among the most active franchises at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. The three-time IPL champions significantly revamped their squad, making as many as 13 purchases as they look to bounce back strongly after a disappointing previous season.
With all player slots filled and a near-empty purse, KKR now head into IPL 2026 with a refreshed and aggressive roster.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Auction Strategy at IPL 2026
Unlike teams that opted for minimal changes, KKR adopted a high-intensity auction approach, focusing on acquiring proven international stars along with promising Indian talent. The franchise clearly targeted impact all-rounders, power hitters, and fast-bowling depth to address last season’s shortcomings.
The highlight of the auction was KKR’s record-breaking investment in Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, underlining their intent to rebuild around marquee performers.
Players Bought by KKR at IPL 2026 Auction
Kolkata Knight Riders signed the following 13 players during the auction:
Cameron Green
Finn Allen
Matheesha Pathirana
Tejasvi Singh
Kartik Tyagi
Prashant Solanki
Rahul Tripathi
Tim Seifert
Mustafizur Rahman
Sarthak Ranjan
Daksh Kamra
Rachin Ravindra
Akash Deep
The additions bring a mix of explosive batting, pace variety, and all-round options to the squad.
KKR IPL 2026 Auction Buys with Price
|Player
|Auction Price
|Cameron Green
|₹25.20 crore
|Matheesha Pathirana
|₹18 crore
|Mustafizur Rahman
|₹9.2 crore
|Tejasvi Singh
|₹3 crore
|Finn Allen
|₹2 crore
|Rachin Ravindra
|₹2 crore
|Tim Seifert
|₹1.5 crore
|Akash Deep
|₹1 crore
|Rahul Tripathi
|₹75 lakh
|Kartik Tyagi
|₹30 lakh
|Prashant Solanki
|₹30 lakh
|Sarthak Ranjan
|₹30 lakh
|Daksh Kamra
|₹30 lakh
Cameron Green emerged as the most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history, while Pathirana and Mustafizur added significant pace firepower.
KKR Purse and Slot Status After Auction
Remaining Purse: ₹75 lakh
Player Slots Remaining: 0
Overseas Slots Remaining: 0
KKR utilised nearly their entire budget to complete the squad.
KKR Retained Core Ahead of IPL 2026
Before the auction, Kolkata Knight Riders retained a trusted group of players to ensure continuity:
Ajinkya Rahane
Rinku Singh
Sunil Narine
Varun Chakaravarthy
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Harshit Rana
Manish Pandey
Ramandeep Singh
Rovman Powell
Umran Malik
Vaibhav Arora
Anukul Roy
This retained core provides balance between experience and youth.
Released Players Before IPL 2026 Auction
KKR made several tough calls ahead of the auction, releasing notable names including:
Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell (retired), Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson, Anrich Nortje, and Chetan Sakariya.
Complete Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2026
Full KKR IPL 2026 Squad:
Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Mustafizur Rahman, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep.
Kolkata Knight Riders sent a strong message at the IPL 2026 auction with aggressive spending and decisive squad rebuilding. The inclusion of high-impact all-rounders, proven international match-winners, and emerging Indian talent signals a clear intent to return to title contention.
With a revamped lineup and experienced leaders, KKR will look to convert their auction investments into consistent on-field success in IPL 2026.
