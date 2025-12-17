Subscribe

0

Sports

KKR IPL 2026 Squad Update: Full Kolkata Knight Riders Squad, Player List, Buys, and Purse Details

Kolkata Knight Riders were one of the most aggressive teams at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi, signing 13 players to revamp their squad.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
Kolkata Knight Riders ipl

Kolkata Knight Riders ipl

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were among the most active franchises at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. The three-time IPL champions significantly revamped their squad, making as many as 13 purchases as they look to bounce back strongly after a disappointing previous season.

Advertisment

With all player slots filled and a near-empty purse, KKR now head into IPL 2026 with a refreshed and aggressive roster.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Auction Strategy at IPL 2026

Unlike teams that opted for minimal changes, KKR adopted a high-intensity auction approach, focusing on acquiring proven international stars along with promising Indian talent. The franchise clearly targeted impact all-rounders, power hitters, and fast-bowling depth to address last season’s shortcomings.

The highlight of the auction was KKR’s record-breaking investment in Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, underlining their intent to rebuild around marquee performers.

Players Bought by KKR at IPL 2026 Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders signed the following 13 players during the auction:

  • Cameron Green

  • Finn Allen

  • Matheesha Pathirana

  • Tejasvi Singh

  • Kartik Tyagi

  • Prashant Solanki

  • Rahul Tripathi

  • Tim Seifert

  • Mustafizur Rahman

  • Sarthak Ranjan

  • Daksh Kamra

  • Rachin Ravindra

  • Akash Deep

The additions bring a mix of explosive batting, pace variety, and all-round options to the squad.

KKR IPL 2026 Auction Buys with Price

PlayerAuction Price
Cameron Green₹25.20 crore
Matheesha Pathirana₹18 crore
Mustafizur Rahman₹9.2 crore
Tejasvi Singh₹3 crore
Finn Allen₹2 crore
Rachin Ravindra₹2 crore
Tim Seifert₹1.5 crore
Akash Deep₹1 crore
Rahul Tripathi₹75 lakh
Kartik Tyagi₹30 lakh
Prashant Solanki₹30 lakh
Sarthak Ranjan₹30 lakh
Daksh Kamra₹30 lakh

Cameron Green emerged as the most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history, while Pathirana and Mustafizur added significant pace firepower.

KKR Purse and Slot Status After Auction

  • Remaining Purse: ₹75 lakh

  • Player Slots Remaining: 0

  • Overseas Slots Remaining: 0

KKR utilised nearly their entire budget to complete the squad.

KKR Retained Core Ahead of IPL 2026

Before the auction, Kolkata Knight Riders retained a trusted group of players to ensure continuity:

  • Ajinkya Rahane

  • Rinku Singh

  • Sunil Narine

  • Varun Chakaravarthy

  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi

  • Harshit Rana

  • Manish Pandey

  • Ramandeep Singh

  • Rovman Powell

  • Umran Malik

  • Vaibhav Arora

  • Anukul Roy

This retained core provides balance between experience and youth.

Released Players Before IPL 2026 Auction

KKR made several tough calls ahead of the auction, releasing notable names including:

Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell (retired), Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson, Anrich Nortje, and Chetan Sakariya.

Complete Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2026

Full KKR IPL 2026 Squad:

Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Mustafizur Rahman, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep.

Kolkata Knight Riders sent a strong message at the IPL 2026 auction with aggressive spending and decisive squad rebuilding. The inclusion of high-impact all-rounders, proven international match-winners, and emerging Indian talent signals a clear intent to return to title contention.

With a revamped lineup and experienced leaders, KKR will look to convert their auction investments into consistent on-field success in IPL 2026.

Also Read:

Lucknow Super Giants IPL Auction 2026: Full Squad, Retained Players, Purse Left and Strategy Explained

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Auction: Full CSK Squad, Retained Players, Purse and Team Strategy

Gujarat Titans Full Squad for IPL 2026: Complete Players List, Retentions and Auction Strategy

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Full Squad: Complete DC Players List, Auction Buys, Retentions & Purse Details

KKR IPL 2026