Protests Erupt in Assam’s Barak Valley Against Persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh

Amid reports of Hindu persecution in Bangladesh, protests have intensified not only in the neighbouring country but also across the Barak Valley in Assam. Demonstrators have been demanding the release of ISKCON temple leader Maharaj Chinmoy Krishna Das and calling for the safety and security of Hindus in Bangladesh.

In a significant display of solidarity, various organisations staged a massive protest march in Silchar, voicing their opposition to the alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. Protests have been observed daily across all three districts of Barak Valley, with organisations uniting to condemn the incidents.

The All Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi Students' Association (ACKHSA) alleged that Bangladeshi economist and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, with alleged support from the United States, is complicit in persecuting Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. ACKHSA advisor Rupam Nandi Purkayastha called upon the Indian government to intervene and ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh. He also demanded the direct involvement of the Indian armed forces to address the issue.

Congress Burns Effigies of Dr. Yunus and S. Jaishankar in Silchar

Meanwhile, in protest against the alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, demonstrations continue across Barak Valley, including a significant protest in Silchar organized by the District Congress.

The protestors demanded the release of ISKCON temple leader Maharaj Chinmoy Krishna Das and called for measures to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Congress workers marched from their party office to the Khudiram statue in Silchar, where they staged a demonstration. During the protest, effigies of Dr. Muhammad Yunus, advisor to Bangladesh's interim government, and India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were burnt.

The Congress criticized the Indian government’s stance, questioning its role in addressing the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. The protests reflected growing anger over the alleged lack of action to safeguard minority communities in the neighbouring country.

It may be mentioned that the protests reflect growing concerns over the treatment of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and highlight calls for decisive action to protect their rights and safety.