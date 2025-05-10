Big Breaking: India, Pakistan Declares Ceasefire From 5 PM

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours today. During the conversation, both sides reached an agreement to halt all forms of firing and military action, on land, in the air, and at sea, effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri added, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."