Blast In Balochistan Claims Lives Of 9 Security Officials

At least nine security officers were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in a suicide attack in southwest Pakistan's Balochistan on Monday.
As per reports, the blast took place in Balochistan province when the officers were returning to the provincial capital Quetta after policing a festival. Images from the scene showed a police truck crushed and overturned with blood stains on the ground.
Moreover, this is the second such attack on security forces in Balochistan in the last 24 horus. However, no terrorist outfit has come forward to claim responsibility of the attack, as of yet.
The deputy police commissioner of Kachhi district, Sami Agha was quoted by BBC, who confirmed it to be a suicide attack. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the attacker had rammed a motorcycle into the truck, causing the explosion.
Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has condemned the attack and said that an investigation into the matter has been initiated. The area around the scene of the incident has been cordoned off and a bomb disposal team is presently on hand to gather evidence, mentioned authorities.
The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said, “All such conspiracies against peace in the province will be made unsuccessful with the public's support.”
It may be noted that today’s incident is the latest in a series of similar attacks attacks targeting security personnel in Pakistan. A security official was killed and eight others were injured after a vehicle was targeted in a bomb attack in Gwadar, a port city in the province on Sunday.
The responsibility for that attack was claimed by the separatist group Balochistan Liberation Front, which is a banned militant organization.
Earlier on January 30, an explosion at a police mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar killed more than 80 officers.
So far, it is unclear who is behind the latest explosion, however, separatist groups in Balochistan region have been fighting the government for decades. In the past, the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for a number of similar attacks.