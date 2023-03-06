Blast In Balochistan Claims Lives Of 9 Security Officials

At least nine security officers were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in a suicide attack in southwest Pakistan's Balochistan on Monday.

As per reports, the blast took place in Balochistan province when the officers were returning to the provincial capital Quetta after policing a festival. Images from the scene showed a police truck crushed and overturned with blood stains on the ground.

Moreover, this is the second such attack on security forces in Balochistan in the last 24 horus. However, no terrorist outfit has come forward to claim responsibility of the attack, as of yet.

The deputy police commissioner of Kachhi district, Sami Agha was quoted by BBC, who confirmed it to be a suicide attack. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the attacker had rammed a motorcycle into the truck, causing the explosion.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has condemned the attack and said that an investigation into the matter has been initiated. The area around the scene of the incident has been cordoned off and a bomb disposal team is presently on hand to gather evidence, mentioned authorities.