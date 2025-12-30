"Deeply Concerned": PM Modi on Reports of Attack on Vladimir Putin’s Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was deeply worried by reports claiming that a residence linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin was targeted during the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict.

In a message shared on X, PM Modi stressed the importance of diplomacy and restraint at a time when talks are underway.

"Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them," PM Modi stated on X.

His comments came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Ukraine carried out a drone attack on a state residence of President Putin in Russia’s Novgorod region late on December 29. Russian media reported that dozens of drones were used in the attempt.

Russia said all the drones were intercepted and destroyed, and no injuries or damage were reported. Lavrov, however, warned that Russia would respond to the incident, adding that decisions regarding retaliation had already been made.

Despite the alleged attack, Moscow said it does not plan to pull out of peace talks with Ukraine, though officials indicated that the incident could influence Russia’s approach to the negotiations.

Ukraine has strongly denied the allegations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the claims as false and accused Russia of spreading misinformation to justify further attacks. He said Ukraine remains committed to diplomacy and has no intention of taking actions that would weaken peace efforts.

Zelenskyy also said the claims were aimed at shifting blame and distracting from the need to end the war. He reiterated that Ukraine continues to work with international partners to bring the conflict to a close.

The developments come shortly after US President Donald Trump hosted Zelenskyy at his Florida residence, where discussions reportedly focused on pushing forward talks to end the nearly four-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine.

