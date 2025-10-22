Trump Says India Reducing Russian Oil Imports, PM Modi Confirms Call

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he discussed India’s purchase of Russian oil with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that New Delhi is reducing its imports amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after Diwali celebrations at the Oval Office, Trump said the two countries are working on “some great deals” and highlighted his “very good relationship” with the Indian Prime Minister.

“I love the people of India. We’re working on some great deals between our countries. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi today and we just have a very good relationship. He’s not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do. They’ve cut it way back, and they’re continuing to cut it way back,” Trump said.

While PM Modi acknowledged the call, he did not make any reference to oil purchases. “Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms,” PM Modi tweeted.

Trump had previously made similar remarks on October 18 during a bilateral lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, claiming India had already significantly reduced its imports from Russia and would soon stop entirely. “India is not going to be buying Russian oil anymore…” he said.

The US President’s comments come amid Western pressure on countries to cut energy ties with Russia, which the West says is fuelling Moscow’s military operations in Ukraine. India, however, has maintained that its energy sourcing decisions are based on national interests and the need to protect Indian consumers.

Trump also referred to his efforts to persuade China to follow suit. “Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing,” he said. Despite his repeated statements, India has continued to defend its energy ties with Russia as crucial for economic stability while working to diversify its sources.

