Delcy Rodriguez Steps in as Acting President of Venezuela

Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Saturday ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to take over as acting president after the US military operation that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The court said Rodriguez will assume the presidency to ensure administrative continuity and the protection of the nation. It added that it will also work to establish the legal framework necessary to maintain government operations and defend the country’s sovereignty during Maduro’s absence.

The move comes after US President Donald Trump had stated that the United States would not occupy Venezuela, provided Rodriguez “does what we want.”

