Dr. Upasana Mahanta Explores the Concept of Truth in Engaging TEDx Talk

Dr. Upasana Mahanta, a noted professor at the O.P. Jindal University, delivered a compelling TEDx talk exploring the multifaceted nature of truth, its evolution through time, and its role in contemporary society. Addressing a diverse audience, particularly young students, Dr. Mahanta unpacked what she called the "treacherously simple" concept of truth.

Wearing the dual hat of a social and political scientist, she began by raising thought-provoking questions: “Is truth eternal? Is it absolute and unchanging? Or is it personal and contextual?” Citing a fellow speaker's observation that one’s truth may differ from another's, she pondered whether a shared understanding of truth even exists in today’s world.

Dr. Mahanta reflected on childhood teachings like the Pinocchio story, which instils the idea of truthfulness, and juxtaposed it with real-life examples, like innocent lies within families that foster joy, challenging the simplistic good-versus-bad binary often associated with truth.

She emphasised that truth is not only moral or philosophical, but is also socially and culturally shaped. Quoting Albert Einstein, “If you are careless with the truth in small matters, you cannot be trusted with important ones”, she underscored the value of truth in building trust and integrity.

Delving into the philosophical evolution of truth, Dr. Mahanta referenced classical thinkers like Plato and Aristotle. “Plato believed truth was universal and discoverable through reason and dialogue,” she explained, citing his famous dialogues. Aristotle, she added, saw truth as something observable and logical but held exclusionary views, believing in natural inequalities that deemed women, slaves, and foreigners inferior, highlighting how his idea of truth lacked inclusivity.

Bringing the discourse to the Indian context, Dr. Mahanta analysed the Constitution, noting its commitment to equality while also recognising and making provisions for pre-existing societal inequalities. She quoted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s poignant remarks from the Constituent Assembly:

“We are going to have political equality, each person has the right to vote, but we live in a society which is deeply socially and economically unequal. If India has to live its truth, we need to work on these inequalities.”

She further referenced modern philosophical thought, such as 18th-century thinker Immanuel Kant, who distinguished between the noumenon (the thing-in-itself) and the phenomenon (how it appears to us), arguing that we only ever perceive truth partially. Nineteenth-century philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, she noted, went further to claim that truth is constructed through language, culture, and power dynamics, challenging the very existence of absolute truth.

In conclusion, Dr. Mahanta stated that “truth is at the same time a journey, a discovery, and a responsibility.” She called on learners, educators, and citizens to cultivate critical thinking and empathy, engage with diverse perspectives, and resist echo chambers and misinformation. “Only then,” she said, “can we collectively move toward understanding, equality, and progress.”

