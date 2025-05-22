BREAKING: Sumi Borah Walks Free After 8 Months in Jail

Social media influencer Sumi Borah was released from Dibrugarh Central Jail today, after spending eight months in judicial custody in connection with the multi-crore trading scam that rocked Assam. The development follows a major relief from the Gauhati High Court, which granted her bail in the final pending case registered at Barbaruah Police Station.

With court order, Sumi stands cleared of judicial custody in all cases linked to the scam, effectively opening the door to her full legal release. The court decision marks a significant turn in the controversial case that has drawn widespread attention across the state due to its scale and the involvement of high-profile individuals.

The bail order comes just weeks after the Gauhati High Court granted bail on May 3 to her husband Tarkik Borah alias Tapan Borah and her alleged associate Bishal Phukan in the last remaining case pending against them.

The alleged trading scam, involving luring investors with false promises of high returns, triggered multiple FIRs across Assam and led to a string of arrests. The trio—Sumi Borah, Tarkik Borah, and Bishal Phukan—emerged as key accused in the high-stakes probe.

As Sumi stepped out of Dibrugarh Central Jail today, a crowd of people and media personnel gathered to witness the moment, reflecting the intense public interest surrounding the case.