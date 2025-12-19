Epstein Files to Go Public Tonight; Lawmaker Says "Rich and Powerful will be Held Accountable"

The United States is on edge as the long-awaited release of the Jeffrey Epstein files draws closer, with American politicians and the public demanding answers about one of the country’s most disturbing abuse scandals. The full set of documents is expected to be made public by midnight on Friday.

The anticipation comes even as Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a fresh batch of photographs recovered from Epstein’s estate. The new images, taken from Epstein’s computer and email accounts, have already triggered renewed debate and outrage.

Congressman Ro Khanna of California said the release of the files would finally bring accountability to powerful individuals who either committed abuse or helped hide it. He credited the upcoming disclosure to the Epstein Transparency Act and said thousands of documents, kept out of public view for decades, would now come to light. Khanna warned that any attempt to hide, alter or excessively censor the documents would be treated as a serious crime, stressing that no one would be spared, regardless of position or power. According to him, the goal is full transparency and justice for the survivors.

On Thursday, House Democrats made public around 70 photographs linked to Epstein. One image reportedly shows former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates standing next to a woman whose face has been blurred. Another photograph shows well-known intellectual Noam Chomsky seated beside Epstein on a plane. Several other images appear to be from social gatherings, featuring Epstein alongside various individuals, some of them well-known public figures, according to US media reports.

The images were released without any explanation or background from the Epstein estate. Some photographs show Epstein with women whose faces have been obscured. One undated image reportedly shows a quote from Vladimir Nabokov’s novel Lolita written on someone’s foot. Other unexplained items include copies of identity documents and passports from different countries, including Russia and the Czech Republic.

Democratic leaders on the Oversight Committee said they would continue to release materials linked to Epstein to ensure transparency. Committee member Robert Garcia said the newly released images raise serious questions about what information the US Department of Justice is still holding back. He called for the immediate release of all remaining files, accusing authorities of keeping crucial details from the public.

