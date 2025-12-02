Floods in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand Kill Over 1,300; Rescue Operations Underway

Southeast Asia is grappling with one of its deadliest natural disasters in recent memory, as catastrophic floods and landslides, triggered by days of relentless monsoon rain, have claimed more than 1,300 lives across Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia, leaving nearly 900 people still unaccounted for.

Emergency crews across the region continued desperate rescue operations on Tuesday, racing against time, worsening weather conditions, and devastated infrastructure to reach survivors trapped in remote areas.

According to official figures, at least 1,338 people have died — 744 in Indonesia, 410 in Sri Lanka, 181 in Thailand, and three in Malaysia. Authorities warned that the actual toll could be significantly higher as entire villages remain cut off from communication.

The worst impact has been felt in Indonesia’s Sumatra island, where swollen rivers swept away homes, roads, and bridges, stranding thousands of residents.

The National Disaster Management Agency confirmed that 551 people remain missing in the country, most of them in hard-to-reach villages buried under mud or submerged in water.

Rescue teams, supported by helicopters and boats, are struggling to access affected areas as collapsed bridges and washed-out roads block relief routes.

In several districts, survivors have been spotted clinging to rooftops and trees, waiting for food, water and help to arrive.

Meanwhile, images emerging from Batang Toru in North Sumatra have sparked widespread public outrage. The once-lush forested area has been transformed into a devastated landscape of broken timber, sludge and rubble.

Officials confirmed that millions of cubic metres of felled trees had been swept away, raising serious concerns over illegal logging and deforestation.

“This is not just a natural disaster — it’s a man-made crisis,” said environmental activist Rianda Purba from the Indonesian Environmental Forum.

“Unchecked deforestation has stripped the land of its natural protection. Without urgent action, such tragedies will continue.”

In Sri Lanka, military-led rescue teams continued combing through flooded regions in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah , with 336 people still missing, according to the country’s Disaster Management Centre.

Roads in several districts have collapsed due to landslides, while broken bridges have completely cut off access to many villages.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, addressing government officials, described the disaster as one of the worst in the nation’s recent history and warned that the current death toll is likely an underestimate.

In the central city of Kandy, thousands are currently without running water, relying on bottled supplies and natural springs. Authorities have also warned that more rain in the coming days could worsen the already dire situation.

In Thailand, authorities have begun large-scale cleanup operations as massive flooding affected more than 1.5 million households and nearly 3.9 million people.

Streets remain submerged in several districts as officials work to restore basic services, including electricity and clean water.

The Thai government has also announced compensation worth 239 million baht ($7.4 million) for 26,000 affected residents and has set up public kitchens to provide hot meals.

In Malaysia’s northern Perlis state, floods forced around 6,000 people to take shelter in emergency relief centres after rising waters engulfed entire neighbourhoods.

As the region mourns its dead and searches for the missing, environmental experts are warning that climate change, deforestation, and rapid urban development are making such disasters more frequent and more deadly.

With rain still forecast over several regions, the crisis may be far from over.

