Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast, Red Alert Issued

Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ edged closer to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Sunday, bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and high tides that disrupted daily life and raised concerns over crop damage.

TheIndia Meteorological Department(IMD) issued red alerts for several districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

As of early Sunday, Ditwah was located around 90 km east-northeast of Karaikal, moving northwards at 7 kmph.The storm’s proximity prompted authorities to place disaster response teams on standby, as paddy fields across the region began to flood.

The IMD has forecast that the cyclone would come within 25–50 km of the coast at different intervals on Sunday, affecting districts including Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Chennai and surrounding areas were placed under an orange alert.

Heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Thoothukudi, disrupting traffic and daily routines. In Puducherry, rough sea conditions and strong waves were reported, with videos from the union territory showing high tides battering the coastline.

The cyclone also hit air travel, with Chennai airport cancelling 36 domestic and 11 international flights. Farmers in low-lying areas remain on high alert as flooding threatens standing crops.

The IMD has urged residents in affected areas to remain indoors and follow official advisories as Ditwah continues its slow northward movement over the Bay of Bengal.