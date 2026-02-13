Former Pak PM Imran Khan Loses 85% Vision in Right Eye, Lawyer Flags ‘Inhuman Treatment’ in Jail

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly suffered severe deterioration in his eyesight and overall health while lodged at Adiala Jail, according to a report prepared by Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae Salman Safdar.

The report alleges prolonged solitary confinement, denial of timely medical care, and restricted access to family members and legal counsel.

85% Vision Loss in Right Eye

According to the findings, Khan has lost nearly 85 per cent of vision in his right eye. The report states that until October 2025, he had normal 6x6 vision in both eyes. However, he later began experiencing persistent blurred and hazy vision, which he repeatedly reported to jail authorities.

Despite these complaints, no immediate medical action was taken. Khan subsequently suffered a sudden and complete loss of vision in his right eye. An ophthalmologist from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was eventually called, diagnosing a blood clot that caused severe damage. After receiving an injection and limited treatment, his vision in the affected eye reportedly remains at only 15 per cent.

Safdar noted that Khan appeared “visibly perturbed and deeply distressed” during the visit, with watery eyes and signs of physical discomfort.

Prolonged Solitary Confinement

The report also confirms that Khan has been held in solitary confinement since his transfer to Adiala Jail in October 2023, nearly two years and four months. Safdar raised concerns about the potential mental and physical impact of extended isolation on the 73-year-old leader.

Denial of Regular Medical Care

The amicus curiae report further alleges that Khan was denied access to his personal physicians. Given his age and existing health conditions, regular blood tests were reportedly required but not conducted. The report also claims that he has not received dental consultation over the past two years despite repeated requests.

Restricted Family and Legal Access

Safdar recorded that Khan’s meetings with immediate family members, including his sisters, were restricted despite court orders. Only recently has he been allowed to meet his wife once a week for approximately 30 minutes.

Contact with his sons, Kasim and Suleman, has reportedly been limited to just two phone calls throughout 2025.

Access to legal counsel has also been curtailed. The report states that for the past five months, Khan has not been permitted to meet his lead lawyer or other members of his legal team, raising concerns about his ability to prepare a defence and participate effectively in ongoing proceedings.

The report concludes with a warning that any further delay in medical intervention could pose serious risks to Khan’s well-being. It recommends immediate examination by specialist ophthalmologists and restoration of full access to family and legal counsel.

Supporters of the former prime minister argue that the findings reinforce their claims of deliberate mistreatment during his incarceration. Khan, according to the report, stated that he expects “nothing beyond the basic necessities essential for his survival.”

