Dhaka, Delhi Agree on ‘Good Working Relations’, Tackling Problems

By Masum Billah, Dhaka

Advertisment

Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said both Dhaka and New Delhi agreed to have "good working relations" by tackling the remaining problems.

"We agreed that we need to reach a good working relationship," Touhid told reporters today (Thursday, February 20) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs referring to his recent meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Muscat, Oman.

He said businesses have already picked up and reached their previous level but there are still some issues like visa-related problems.

The adviser said Jaishankar was looking positive. Responding to a question, the adviser said India did not specify any challenges but acknowledged that some challenges need to be addressed to take the relations forward.

Touhid said he invited Jaishankar to Bangladesh, mentioning that there is a mechanism at the foreign minister level and the previous such meeting was held in New Delhi during the previous regime.

He said Bangladesh will make arrangements for Jaishankar's visit once a convenient date is found.

Asked about deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's extradition, Hossain said there was no specific discussion on this but they discussed issues in general. He said it is an independent issue and Bangladesh requested her extradition following the court order.

Asked about pausing US funding, the adviser said it is not a Bangladesh-specific issue and Bangladesh has nothing to do at this moment but needs to find ways to survive.

On the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC), Touhid met his Indian counterpart Jaishankar in Muscat, Oman on Sunday.

At the meeting, they recognised the challenges the two neighbours are facing in terms of bilateral relations and discussed the necessity to work together to address those.

Meanwhile, both sides at the level of directors general of BGB and BSF held a meeting in New Delhi on 18-20 February.

Various border-related issues were discussed and resolved during the meeting, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Conversations focused on our bilateral relationship, as also on Bimstec," Jaishankar said after the meeting in Muscat.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to attend the Bimstec Summit to be held in Bangkok on 4 April.

Touhid emphasised the importance of initiating the discussion for the renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty. He also highlighted the importance of holding the meeting of the Saarc Standing Committee and requested consideration of the government of India in this regard.

The two sides discussed various bilateral issues of mutual concerns and interests.

Recalling their last meeting on the sidelines of UNGA in September 2024, both noted that since then the two countries have participated in various bilateral engagements.

The Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and India at the level of Foreign Secretaries was held in Dhaka on 9 December 2024.

The energy adviser of Bangladesh participated in the India Energy Week events in New Delhi on 10-11 February, among others.