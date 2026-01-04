From Dare to Detention: How Maduro’s Challenge to Trump Ended in Arrest

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been captured by US special forces in a dramatic pre-dawn raid in Caracas and flown to New York to face drug trafficking and terrorism-related charges, US officials said on Sunday.

The arrest follows months of open provocation by Maduro, who had publicly dared US President Donald Trump to “come to Miraflores and get me” during a fiery speech in August, after Washington increased the reward for information leading to his capture.

On Sunday, the White House released a 61-second video on X mocking the Venezuelan leader, juxtaposing clips of Maduro’s taunts with footage from the military operation that led to his arrest. “Nicolás Maduro had his chance — until he didn’t,” the video declared, adding, “The Trump Administration will always defend American citizens against all threats, foreign and domestic.”

The video also included remarks from US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a press briefing on the Venezuela operation, in which he said Maduro “had his chance — until he didn’t,” followed by a profane remark that has since gone viral on social media.

Arrest in High-Security Military Compound

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured early Saturday (local time) during a surprise assault by elite US forces at the high-security Fort Tiuna military complex in Caracas, where the couple was reportedly sleeping at the time of the raid.

Both have been charged with “narco-terrorism,” large-scale cocaine trafficking into the United States, and possession of illegal weapons, according to US authorities. They are currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.

‘Operation Absolute Resolve’

US officials said the arrest was carried out under “Operation Absolute Resolve,” authorised by President Trump and executed by elite units including the US Army’s Delta Force.

According to multiple reports, the operation lasted approximately 30 minutes. Maduro was reportedly taken into custody while attempting to flee to a steel-reinforced safe room inside the compound.

Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine said US intelligence agencies had been closely monitoring Maduro’s movements since August. “How he moved, where he lived, where he travelled, what he ate, what he wore- even his pets,” Caine said, describing the level of surveillance involved.

President Trump later revealed that US forces had constructed a full-scale replica of Maduro’s residence to rehearse the mission and said he watched the final phase of the operation live. “I watched it, literally, like I was watching a television show,” Trump told Fox & Friends, describing the compound as “a fortress.”

Why the US Targeted Venezuela

The operation comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas. Trump had repeatedly threatened ground action against what he described as drug cartels operating under state protection in Venezuela.

In recent weeks, the US had deployed a significant naval and aerial presence in the Caribbean, including the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, signalling preparation for possible military action.

Trump has accused Maduro of leading a narcotics network responsible for flooding the US with cocaine, while also citing illegal migration and Venezuela’s oil industry as key concerns driving American policy.

Maduro has consistently denied involvement in drug trafficking, alleging that the US seeks to overthrow his government because Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves.

