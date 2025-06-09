Gaganyatri Mission Delayed: Axiom-4 Launch Now Set for June 11

The Axiom-4 mission, which includes Indian Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla's journey to the International Space Station, has been postponed from June 10 to June 11, 2025. As per a post by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on X, the launch is now scheduled for 5:30 PM IST on June 11.

The launch of Axiom Mission 4 was initially scheduled for June 9 but was postponed to June 10 due to forecasts of inclement weather. The delay was intended to ensure favourable launch conditions and to allow for the completion of final spacecraft processing.

The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission is scheduled to launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The crew includes Commander Peggy Whitson, pilot Shukla, and mission specialists Tigor Kapu from Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland.

During their 14-day stay aboard the International Space Station, the Ax-4 crew is expected to interact with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, students, and prominent space industry leaders.

India Gears Up for Historic Return to Space

The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, also known as Mission Akash Ganga, marks a major milestone in India’s space journey, as astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the first Indian to travel to space since Rakesh Sharma’s iconic 1984 mission aboard a Soviet spacecraft.

Ahead of the rescheduled launch, the Ax-4 crew and SpaceX teams conducted a full-scale rehearsal on Sunday. Highlighting the mission's strategic significance, the Indian government has allocated ₹550 crore towards its participation in the Ax-4 programme, underscoring the vital role of international collaboration in pushing the frontiers of space exploration.

During his stay aboard the International Space Station, Shubhanshu Shukla will conduct experiments focused on India’s research priorities, particularly in food and space nutrition. Developed jointly by ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology, with support from NASA, these experiments aim to advance sustainable life-support systems for long-duration space missions. Key studies include observing the sprouting of fenugreek and green gram seeds in microgravity and assessing their potential for multi-generational growth upon return to Earth.

