German President Rebukes Trump's Actions, Warns Against World Turning into "Den of Robbers"

In a strong-worded retort appearing to refer to the United States’ role in the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has urged leaders of the world not allow it to break down into a “den of robbers” where the mighty take what they want.

The German President, whose role is largely ceremonial, but his words carry weight as he has more freedom to express his views than politicians, said that global democracy is under attack like never before.

Having served as the foreign minister, Steinmeier criticised the foreign policy of the US under President Donald Trump.

He also described Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the invasion of Ukraine as a watershed moment, saying the recent behaviour of the US under Trump is shaping up to be a second historic rupture.

Speaking at a symposium on Wednesday late, Steinmeier said, “Then there is the breakdown of values by our most important partner, the USA, which helped build this world order.”

"It is about preventing the world from turning into a den of robbers, where the most unscrupulous take whatever they want, where regions or entire countries are treated as the property of a few great powers," he added.

The German President also sought active intervention from countries like Brazil and India in order to protect the world order.

Europe's Concerns Grow

Germany, a core member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), is among several European nations to voice their concerns in the wake of recent events. It likely stems from the over-projection of power by the US, also a NATO ally.

President Trump has not kept hidden his wishes to bring Greenland, a territory of Denmark, under its autonomy, previously offering to purchase the strategic island from Denmark and then proceeding to threaten military action.

This has also drawn strong criticism from Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who warned any US intervention in Greenland would essentially mean the end of NATO.

India, BRICS Rising In Prominence?

On the other hand, India and Brazil, core members of BRICS, have seen their prominence rise in the present circumstances. India, though, maintains its approach of “Vishwabandhu” or "friend to the world” as a core part of its foreign policy, not looking to align with major power blocs of the world.

