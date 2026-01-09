US President Trump Says He's Unfazed by International Law

Amid rising international tensions following US action against Venezuela in capturing its President Nicolás Maduro and subsequent threats to Mexico, Cuba and Colombia, President Donald Trump asserted that he is unfazed by international law.

Trump, in an interview, spoke about the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and Greenland, emphasising ownership, also suggesting that China would not take any steps against Taiwan till he was in office.

President Trump, when prodded about limits to his global power in the interview, said that it is only his mind that can stop him. “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It's the only thing that can stop me. I don't need international law," he said, adding, “I'm not looking to hurt people."

Asked whether his administration needed to follow international laws, the US President said that it depended on “what your definition of international law is."

When questioned about the China and Taiwan issue, he said that he iterated to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that he would be “very unhappy” if China took any action against Taiwan, asserting, “I don't think he'll do that. I hope he doesn't.”

"He may do it after we have a different president, but I don't think he's going to do it with me as president," Trump added.

Trump also said that it might be a choice, while declining to directly answer when asked about his higher priority between the preservation of the NATO alliance and obtaining Greenland. "Ownership is very important," he said.

Trump also mentioned that he felt that acquiring Greenland is “psychologically needed for success." "I think that ownership gives you a thing that you can't do with, you're talking about a lease or a treaty. Ownership gives you things and elements that you can't get from just signing a document," the US President said.

Questioned on his relations with Europe, Trump said, “I think we'll always get along with Europe, but I want them to shape up. I'm the one who got them to spend more on the, you know, more GDP on NATO. But if you look at NATO, Russia, I can tell you is not at all concerned with any other country but us. I've been very loyal to Europe. I've done a good job. If it weren't for me, Russia would have all of Ukraine right now."

This came after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that action by Trump to “take over" Greenland would essentially mean the end of the NATO alliance with both nations a part of it.

