India Abstains In UNGA Vote On Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis

India on Thursday abstained from voting on a resolution by Ukraine and its allies on the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The UNGA which consists of 193 members, resumed for its 11th Emergency Special Session on the situation in Ukraine as the war-torn eastern European country faces humanitarian crisis.
The Assembly voted on a draft resolution ‘Humanitarian consequences of the aggression in Ukraine’ by Ukraine and its western allies.
The resolution received 140 votes in favour following which it was adopted. There were 38 abstentions and five against the resolution.
India and 12 other UN Security Council members had on Wednesday abstained on a resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The UNSC resolution was not passed as it did not get the required nine affirmatives with only Russia and China voting in favour.
Notably, India had abstained on two occasions previously in the UNSC and once in the UNGA on resolutions as Russia invaded its neighbouring country Ukraine.
The resolution in question, recongnised the military offence that Russia launched inside the sovereign territory of Ukraine and its humanitarian consequences are on a much larger scale, not seen in Europe in decades.
It reiterated the call of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Russia to stop its military offensive and to call for a ceasefire and return to dialogue and diplomacy.
The resolution further called for immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russia’s military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its international borders.
The UNGA had adopted a resolution titled ‘Aggression against Ukraine’ on March 2 during the 11th Emergency Special Session which began on February 28. The resolution condemned Russia’s actions and demanded the complete and immediate withdrawal of all its military forces from Ukrainian territory.
India had abstained on the resolution which was co-sponsored by 96 UN member states and received 141 votes in favour.