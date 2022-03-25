India Abstains In UNGA Vote On Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis

India on Thursday abstained from voting on a resolution by Ukraine and its allies on the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The UNGA which consists of 193 members, resumed for its 11th Emergency Special Session on the situation in Ukraine as the war-torn eastern European country faces humanitarian crisis.

The Assembly voted on a draft resolution ‘Humanitarian consequences of the aggression in Ukraine’ by Ukraine and its western allies.

The resolution received 140 votes in favour following which it was adopted. There were 38 abstentions and five against the resolution.

India and 12 other UN Security Council members had on Wednesday abstained on a resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The UNSC resolution was not passed as it did not get the required nine affirmatives with only Russia and China voting in favour.

Notably, India had abstained on two occasions previously in the UNSC and once in the UNGA on resolutions as Russia invaded its neighbouring country Ukraine.