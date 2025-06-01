India-Mongolia Begin 17th 'Nomadic Elephant' Army Exercise

The 17th edition of the India-Mongolia joint military exercise, ‘Nomadic Elephant 2025’, commenced today at the Special Forces Training Centre in Ulaanbaatar, marking another significant chapter in the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Advertisment

The opening ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including India’s Ambassador to Mongolia, Mr. Atul Malhari Gotsurve, and Major General Lkhagvasuren Ganselem from the Mongolian Armed Forces. Addressing the gathering, both leaders extended their best wishes to the participating contingents and underscored the importance of enhanced cooperation and interoperability between the two militaries. They expressed confidence that the joint drills would strengthen bilateral ties and bolster the long-standing defence relationship between India and Mongolia.

Scheduled to run from May 31 to June 13, 2025, this edition of the exercise features a broadened scope of tactical engagements reflecting the deepening military collaboration. A major highlight of ‘Nomadic Elephant 2025’ is the focus on counter-terrorism operations in semi-mountainous terrain, a vital domain in today’s security context. The joint training will also simulate United Nations peacekeeping operations, offering both sides the opportunity to rehearse responses to complex, multinational operational scenarios.

Throughout the two-week exercise, troops from both nations will take part in intensive tactical drills, share best practices, and hone their combat skills. The collaboration aims to enhance operational readiness while fostering camaraderie, trust, and mutual respect between the Indian Army and the Mongolian Armed Forces.