Israel PM Naftali Bennett's India Visit Postponed

Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett’s India visit has been postponed and will now be rescheduled, Israel Embassy in India spokesperson Muhamed Heib said on Tuesday.

PM Bennett had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. He was scheduled for a three day visit of India from April 3 to 5 to commemorate 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, the Ministry of external affairs (MEA) had said in a statement.

The official statement also said that the Israel PM was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India in April.

The two met in November last year on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow. In 2017, during PM Modi’s Israel visit, the two nations had elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership.