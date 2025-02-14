Ukraine Ready for Russia Talks, But Only After Alignment with Allies: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is prepared for direct negotiations with Russia, provided that Kyiv first establishes a unified stance with the United States and Europe on ending the ongoing three-year war.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of coordination with Western allies. “We are ready for any conversations with America and our allies. If they provide us with specific answers to specific requests from us and a common understanding of the dangerous Putin, then, with our unified understanding, we will be ready to talk with the Russians," he said.

His remarks come shortly after a discussion between former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine war. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, when questioned about potential negotiations with Putin, stated, “You don’t have to trust somebody to negotiate with them."

Dmytro Lytvyn, an advisor to Zelenskyy, reiterated that Ukraine would only consider talks with Russia once a common position with allies is established. “For the moment, there is nothing on the table. Discussions with the Russians are not envisaged," he noted, adding, “The Ukrainian position remains unchanged. Ukraine must first speak with America. Europe must participate in any serious discussion on a real and sustainable peace."