Kush Maini Makes History with First Indian F2 Win at Monaco

Indian racer Kush Maini etched his name into motorsport history with a sensational victory in the Formula 2 Sprint Race held on the iconic street circuit of Monaco.

Advertisment

Racing under the bright skies of the Côte d’Azur, Maini delivered a flawless performance, navigating the challenging twists and turns of the prestigious track to secure his first win in the Formula 2 series. The triumph marks a significant milestone in the young driver's career and adds a proud moment for Indian motorsport on one of the sport’s grandest stages.

Demonstrating precision, composure, and unwavering focus, Kush Maini secured his first Formula 2 victory of the season and his maiden podium with DAMS Lucas Oil at motorsport’s most prestigious venue. With this remarkable feat, he becomes the first Indian driver ever to win at Monaco.

Starting from pole position, BWT Alpine F1 Team reserve driver Kush Maini displayed exceptional control and strategic finesse throughout the race. Capitalising on a strong launch, he maintained composure under pressure and delivered a commanding lights-to-flag victory with the poise of a seasoned pro.

After qualifying P10 for Sunday’s Feature Race, Kush Maini earned pole position for Saturday’s Sprint Race thanks to the reverse grid format. From the moment the lights went out, the DAMS driver took command, leading confidently through all 30 laps to seal a dominant win.

Following the podium celebration, an emotional Kush Maini reflected on his landmark victory, saying, “P1 and first Indian to win at Monaco. It’s a great honour and a dream come true. I want to thank DAMS and everyone who’s supported me. We keep believing.”

Mahindra Group Chairman and business tycoon Anand Mahindra showered praise on Kush Maini for his remarkable achievement.

Taking to X, Anand Mahindra expressed his admiration for Kush Maini’s feat, writing, “You are Standing Tall, @kmainiofficial and the country stands tall with you. Kush Maini making history as the 1st Indian winner of an F2 race in Monte Carlo. We are proud to have you on our team at @MahindraRacing.”

Official X Post

After a tough start to the 2025 season, the victory in Monaco came at an ideal time, providing a crucial boost to Kush Maini’s confidence and momentum midway through the calendar.

In a deeply emotional moment for both Kush Maini and the nation, he proudly sang the Indian national anthem during the podium celebrations. Indian business tycoon Gautam Singhania was spotted embracing Maini in the pit lane following the victory. Singhania’s JK Racing, along with TVS Racing, have been long-time supporters of Maini throughout his motorsport journey.

Buoyed by this landmark victory, Kush Maini now aims to carry the momentum into Sunday’s Feature Race and the upcoming round in Barcelona next weekend.

Also Read: IPL 2025: CSK Finish 10th Despite Dominant Win Over Gujarat Titans