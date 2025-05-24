Sanjukta Dutta’s Indian Handloom Dazzles Cannes Red Carpet 2025

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, acclaimed Indian fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta once again showcased the rich legacy of Indian handloom, dressing three international personalities in stunning ensembles that highlighted India’s cultural craftsmanship on the world’s most glamorous stage.

The red carpet sparkled with the presence of Valeriya Hjertenæs, Mrs. World Congeniality, who wore a design featuring intricate motifs inspired by ancient Assamese folklore. Mirka Howard, Ms. Italy Globe Supermodel, captivated the audience with a silhouette that masterfully blended European haute couture structure with the fluid grace of Indian silk. Jasleen Soni, Mrs. NoveCosmo, radiated modern royalty in a bold and regal drape, making a powerful statement of feminine elegance and cultural pride.

Each ensemble was more than just fashion, it was a narrative woven with heritage, tailored with vision, and styled for the global stage. Sanjukta Dutta’s creations offered a compelling fusion of cultural elegance and contemporary couture, underscoring her role as a leading ambassador of Indian fashion.

Marking her fifth consecutive year at Cannes, Dutta has become synonymous with bringing the vibrancy of Indian handloom and Assamese artistry to international fashion platforms. Her collections have also graced prestigious events such as Lakmé Fashion Week, New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks. Yet, Cannes remains a special venue where the meeting of East and West is celebrated through her visionary designs.

In today’s fashion landscape that values authenticity and inclusivity, Sanjukta’s presence at Cannes symbolised more than just style. It celebrated global womanhood, strong, graceful, and diverse, while emphasising craftsmanship as an integral part of couture. Her vision continues to elevate Indian handloom from an accessory to the centrepiece of global luxury fashion.

As the cameras flashed and international media buzzed with admiration, Sanjukta Dutta’s legacy at Cannes 2025 shone brightly, affirming her status as a powerful and poetic voice for Indian fashion on the world stage.

