IPL 2025: CSK Finish 10th Despite Dominant Win Over Gujarat Titans

In a high-octane IPL 2025 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 25, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dominated Gujarat Titans (GT) to claim an emphatic 83-run victory in Game 67. Despite the win, the five-time champions ended their campaign in a disappointing 10th place — the lowest finish in the franchise’s illustrious history.

Advertisment

Winning the toss, Chennai chose to bat first and wasted no time in setting a daunting target. Openers Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway laid a solid foundation with brisk knocks of 34 and 52 respectively. Middle-order brilliance followed, with Urvil Patel’s quickfire 37 off 19 balls and Dewald Brevis’s explosive 57 from just 23 deliveries propelling CSK to a massive total of 230 runs.

Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack struggled to contain the onslaught. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, supported by Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, and M Shahrukh Khan, who chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing an imposing target, Gujarat’s innings started on shaky ground when captain Shubman Gill fell early for 13 runs off nine balls. The top-order collapse worsened with Jos Buttler’s dismissal at five runs, leaving the Titans desperate for stability.

Sai Sudharsan briefly revived hopes with a composed 41, but Chennai’s relentless bowling attack ensured no meaningful partnerships could develop. Noor Ahmad spearheaded the bowling effort with a match-winning haul of three wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Anshul Kamboj contributed two wickets each. Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana also made valuable breakthroughs.

Restricted to just 147 runs, Gujarat Titans fell short by a massive 83 runs, sealing their fate in this dead-rubber fixture. The defeat marked the end of a forgettable season for CSK, who despite their win, languished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table.

This result underscores the struggles faced by a team once considered IPL royalty, highlighting the need for rebuilding and regrouping ahead of future seasons. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans will take positives from glimpses of individual brilliance but must aim for greater consistency moving forward.

As IPL 2025 concludes, Chennai Super Kings’ historic low finish serves as a stark reminder that even giants can falter in the fiercely competitive league.