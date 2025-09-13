N Biren Singh Welcomes PM Modi to Manipur, Hopes for Peace and Progress

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state, expressing hope that it would bring “peace and lasting progress.”

In a post on X, Biren Singh wrote, “A heartfelt welcome to Manipur Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi Ji. The people of Manipur hold a sincere hope that this moment will lead us to peace and lasting progress. Together we look ahead with trust that tomorrow will be safer, stronger and more prosperous.”

Ahead of his trip, the Prime Minister said the Centre is committed to the inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. Modi will attend programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal on September 13.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, he will lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur, including road and highway works, women’s hostels, and the Manipur Infotech Development project.

Additionally, in Imphal, he will inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore, such as the new Civil Secretariat, IT SEZ building, New Police Headquarters, Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata, and Ima Markets- unique all-women markets in four districts.

