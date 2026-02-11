Drunken Fight Sparked Manipur Arson, Not Communal Tension, Says KSO VP

What began as a minor scuffle between a few intoxicated men has been wrongly portrayed as a communal clash, said Mercy Khongsai, Vice President of the Kuki Students' Organisation.

Speaking about the violence in Litan village in Manipur’s Ukhrul, Khongsai said the situation was blown out of proportion and given a divisive narrative. According to her, the initial fight involved just three or four drunk individuals, but some anti-social elements attempted to present it as a clash between two communities.

She said a meeting was held with the Tangkhul Naga Long and the Deputy Chief Minister to calm tensions, but no agreement could be reached. Soon after the meeting, she alleged, some individuals set fire to three or four houses, further escalating the situation.

Eyewitness Hegin Baite said the quarrel appeared small at first and those involved were under the influence of alcohol. “We thought it would settle peacefully. But later, stones were thrown and houses were burnt. We had to flee with our family at night and cross the river to stay safe,” he said, adding that they did not start the violence.

Officials confirmed that several houses were torched in villages around Litan. Following the incident, the Manipur government suspended internet and mobile data services in Ukhrul district for five days to prevent rumours and maintain order.

The fresh unrest comes weeks after protests against the swearing-in of Deputy Chief Ministers Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho turned violent in Churachandpur, where clashes between protesters and security forces had raised tensions in the state.

Authorities said the situation in Ukhrul is being closely monitored as efforts continue to restore normalcy.

