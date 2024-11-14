Mass User Exodus Hits X After 2024 US Election

In the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, social media platform ‘X’ has experienced its largest user exodus since Elon Musk took ownership in 2022, according to a CNN report.

More than 115,000 users in the U.S. deactivated their accounts on X the day after the election, with the figure only reflecting those who deactivated via the website, excluding mobile app users. These numbers were cited from a report by digital intelligence platform Similarweb.

This mass departure follows growing concerns over Elon Musk's influential role in the U.S. election, where he openly supported President-elect Donald Trump on the platform.

In response, many users have migrated to alternative social media platforms, with Bluesky emerging as the most popular destination. Over the past 90 days, Bluesky's user base has doubled, reaching 15 million, with a staggering 1 million new sign-ups occurring in just one week.

CNN reported that Musk’s changes to X—including slashing content moderation, reinstating previously banned accounts, and modifying the verification system to prioritize paying users regardless of content—have contributed to a decline in the platform’s ad revenue. Additionally, researchers have noticed a rise in offensive language on the platform, including the increased use of sexist phrases such as "your body, my choice."

Prominent media figures have also left X in the aftermath of the election. Journalists like Charlie Warzel, Mara Gay of The New York Times, and former CNN anchor Don Lemon announced their departure from the platform and joined Bluesky. On Wednesday, British news outlet The Guardian made a significant statement by announcing it would no longer post from its official accounts on X, citing concerns over Musk's political influence during the election.

In a statement to its readers, The Guardian explained its decision, saying that the U.S. election reaffirmed its view that X has become a "toxic" platform. The publication accused Musk of using X to shape political outcomes and announced that its 80+ accounts with approximately 27 million followers would cease posting. However, The Guardian clarified that its journalists would continue using X for news-gathering purposes, and readers would still be able to share its content on the platform.

Musk, who actively campaigned for Trump during the election, was recently appointed as one of the two heads of a newly created government body focused on improving efficiency. Despite this new role, concerns over his handling of X and its impact on the political landscape continue to grow, with many major outlets reconsidering their presence on the platform