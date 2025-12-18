Fugitive Mehul Choksi Loses Final Legal Battle in Belgium, Extradition Cleared

Belgium’s highest court has dealt a decisive blow to fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi’s last-ditch effort to avoid being sent back to India, rejecting his appeal and clearing the way for his extradition in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

The Belgian Court of Cassation ruled that Choksi’s objections had no real merit and found no reason to interfere with earlier court orders that approved his surrender to Indian authorities. In doing so, it upheld an October 17, 2025 decision of the Antwerp Court of Appeal, which had already cleared the extradition after a detailed examination.

In its ruling, the top court made it clear that the entire extradition process followed Belgian law and respected European human rights standards. It dismissed all three arguments put forward by Choksi, including claims that his right to a fair trial was violated, allegations that he was forcibly taken from Antigua, and fears of mistreatment in Indian prisons.

On the issue of fair trial rights, the court rejected Choksi’s claim that his defence had been weakened because some documents were not considered at the initial stage. It noted that these concerns were fully addressed during the appeal, where he was given ample opportunity to present his case. As a result, the court concluded that there was no violation of his right to a fair hearing.

The court also brushed aside Choksi’s claim that he was abducted with the help of Indian authorities, which he sought to support by citing a decision of Interpol’s internal watchdog body. The judges observed that the lower court had already examined that material and found it inconclusive. Since assessing evidence is the responsibility of the lower court, the Supreme Court said it would not revisit those findings.

Addressing fears about prison conditions in India, the Belgian court relied on specific assurances given by the Indian government. It recorded that Choksi would be housed in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, in a secure ward with separate cells and private sanitation facilities, and would remain under the supervision of the judiciary rather than investigative agencies. The court held that Choksi failed to prove that he faced any real or personal risk of torture or inhuman treatment if extradited.

With all legal requirements found to be in order, the Court of Cassation dismissed the appeal and ordered Choksi to pay €104.01 as legal costs.

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of masterminding a fraud of nearly $2 billion against Punjab National Bank. Indian agencies, including the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, have filed multiple charge sheets against him, and several non-bailable warrants are pending in the case.

