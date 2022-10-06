Mexico: Mayor Among 18 Casualties As Gunmen Opened Fire In Guerrero

A mayor, his father and 16 others were among the casualties as gunmen opened indiscriminate firing in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero on Wednesday, informed authorities.

State attorney general Sanda Luz Valdovinos was quoted by Milenio television late on Wednesday as saying that 18 people were killed, while two others were wounded in the San Miguel Totolapan town.

The mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, a former mayor of the town were among the deceased, she said. Images from the scene showed a bullet-riddled city hall.

Later in the same day in the neighbouring state of Morelos, a lawmaker was shot to death in Cuernavaca city, south of Mexico City.

The attacks come at a time when the security strategy of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is under strong criticism and debate. He has placed much of the responsibility on the armed forces rather than civilian police for reigning in high levels of violence in Mexico.

San Miguel Totolapan, a remote township in Tierra Caliente, is one of Mexico’s most conflict-ridden areas and is disputed by multiple drug trafficking gangs.