MoS Margherita Accepts Barbados' Highest Honor on PM Modi’s Behalf

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored with the ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’, the highest civilian award of the Caribbean nation, in recognition of his strategic leadership and significant assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, received the award on his behalf from President of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason, at a ceremony held at Government House in Bridgetown on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Foreign Minister Kerrie Symmonds, and other dignitaries.

Honoured to receive, on behalf of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji the ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ Award from the President of Barbados, H.E @DameSandraMason, at the Government House in Bridgetown, in the presence of PM H.E @miaamormottley , FM H.E @KerrieD246 and other… pic.twitter.com/Cn8doIszji — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) March 6, 2025

The award was first announced by Prime Minister Mottley during her meeting with PM Modi on November 20, 2024, on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Leaders’ Summit in Georgetown, Guyana. She praised Modi’s role in strengthening international cooperation and India’s timely support to nations across the globe during the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.

"It is a profound honour to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accept this prestigious award on his behalf. This recognition underscores the deepening ties between India and Barbados, as well as our shared commitment to collaboration and development, especially in times of crisis."

India and Barbados have enjoyed strong diplomatic relations since 1966, characterized by continuous engagement, trade, and development partnerships. The conferral of this award reflects the deepening bilateral ties and India’s growing role as a reliable global partner in humanitarian and crisis-response efforts.