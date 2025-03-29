Myanmar Earthquake: Death Toll Rose To 1000

The massive earthquake of 7.7 magnitude that hit Myanmar yesterday (28th march) has caused widespread devastations. The death toll, reportedly, has jumped to over 1,000 on Saturday (March 29) with more bodies pulled out from the rubbles. The rubbles came from the scores of buildings that collapsed when the quake struck near the country's second-largest city.

Myanmar’s state-run television reported that over 1,000 people have now been found dead and another 1,500 injured. There are another 68 people missing, as per a statement from the military-led government. The same figures were also reported by other news and media platforms independent of the state run media, such as The Irrawaddy.

It is worth mentioning that Myanmar has been in crisis under the mire of a prolonged and bloody civil war, which is already created a massive humanitarian crisis having underpinning for international politics. The political crisis situation has made movement around the country difficult and dangerous at the same time. This is likely to complicate relief efforts amid fears that the death toll could mount precipitously.

The earthquake that struck on Friday, had the epicentre not far from Mandalay, followed by several aftershocks including one measuring a strong 6.4 magnitude. It resulted collapsing of buildings in many areas, as well as causing bridges to collapse and burst a dam.

The quake was felt in different region, spanning from India to the west and China to the east, including Cambodia and Laos.

6 dead in Thailand

The neighbouring country Thailand also witnessed the quake rocking the greater Bangkok area, home to some 17 million people of whom many live in high-rise buildings. Other parts of Thailand also felt the tremors.

As per Bangkok city authorities so far 6 people have been found dead, 26 injured and 47 are still missing. This data was received from theconstruction site near the capital's popular Chatuchak market.