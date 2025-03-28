Myanmar’s Worst Quake in Years Kills Atleast 144, Injures Hundreds

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and neighboring Thailand on Friday, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. The quake, with its epicenter near Mandalay—Myanmar’s second-largest city—was followed by a strong 6.4-magnitude aftershock, further compounding the devastation.

At least 144 people have been confirmed dead and 730 others injured in Myanmar, according to a televised statement by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Authorities fear the toll could rise as rescue efforts continue in affected regions.

Images and videos from the hardest-hit areas, including Mandalay and the capital Naypyidaw, depict scenes of extensive damage, with collapsed buildings, buckled roads, and crumbled infrastructure. Several government housing blocks were reduced to rubble, forcing rescue teams to pull victims from the debris.

The earthquake also led to the collapse of a bridge and a dam, raising serious concerns about accessibility for rescue operations in a country already grappling with an ongoing civil conflict and a humanitarian crisis. Officials have issued an urgent appeal for blood donations in affected areas.

With information tightly controlled in Myanmar, the full scale of the disaster remains unclear. However, reports indicate that the damage is extensive, and recovery efforts face significant challenges.

Authorities and humanitarian agencies are now focusing on rescue operations and providing emergency aid to those affected by the disaster.