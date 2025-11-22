“One of the Hardest Moments," Says Zelenskyy as US Floats New Peace Plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday warned that the country may soon face one of the hardest choices in its modern history, either risk losing support from the United States or accept terms that could undermine Ukraine’s dignity and freedom.

His remarks come as Kyiv weighs a US-backed peace proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war with Russia, according to Al Jazeera.

Speaking before a gathering outside the presidential office, Zelenskyy urged national unity and insisted he would not compromise the core values of the Ukrainian people.

“Now is one of the most difficult moments of our history. Ukraine may face a very hard choice , either losing dignity or risking the loss of a major partner,” he said. “I will fight 24/7 to ensure that at least two points are not overlooked, the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians.”

The proposal under discussion in the Trump administration, as reported by CNN, includes the possibility of Ukraine ceding parts of the eastern Donbas region and agreeing to limits on its military capabilities. In exchange, Kyiv would receive security guarantees backed by Washington.

US officials told CNN that the plan is still evolving and that compromises would be required from both Russia and Ukraine. They also indicated that some of the points circulating publicly , including those seen as leaning toward Russia’s demands, are not final and may be revised as talks continue.

The draft reportedly contains 28 points and has been reviewed by President Donald Trump, who supports the effort to restart stalled peace negotiations. Washington’s initiative marks the latest attempt to bring an end to the nearly three-year-old full-scale war that began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022, after years of conflict in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

Several provisions in the draft, especially those involving territorial concessions in areas not fully controlled by Russia, have been repeatedly rejected by Kyiv, making the future of the proposal uncertain.

Also Read: Ukraine Drone Strike Hits Russia’s Biggest Oil Terminal, Tankers Set Ablaze