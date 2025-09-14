Ukraine Drone Strike Hits Russia’s Biggest Oil Terminal, Tankers Set Ablaze

Ukraine carried out one of its biggest drone strikes in months, hitting Russia’s largest oil terminal on Saturday and setting fire to two tankers. The attack forced a temporary halt in crude loading at the facility, owned by Bashneft, located nearly 1,400 km from the front line.

One of the tankers reportedly had the capacity to hold up to 700,000 barrels of oil. Though the fires were brought under control later, it is still unclear if loading has resumed.

The head of Russia’s Bashkortostan region, Radiy Khabirov, confirmed that one drone struck the plant while another was shot down. He said there were no casualties and only minor damage, but videos on social media showed dramatic footage of a drone exploding into flames at the site.

The strike is part of Ukraine’s ongoing campaign to disrupt Russia’s oil industry and weaken Moscow’s war funding. Similar attacks over the summer have already reduced refining capacity and pushed up fuel prices.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged NATO allies to stop buying Russian oil, stressing that it was the only way to increase pressure on Moscow. Despite Western sanctions, countries like Turkey, Hungary, and Slovakia continue to import Russian crude.

The Bashneft Ufa refinery, described by the Kremlin in 2016 as one of Russia’s largest, produces more than 150 petroleum products.

