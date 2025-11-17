Over 40 Indian Pilgrims Feared Dead After Bus-Tanker Collision in Saudi

In a devastating accident, more than 40 Indian pilgrims are feared dead after a passenger bus collided with a diesel tanker in Saudi Arabia, according to initial reports. Many of the victims are believed to be from Hyderabad.

The crash reportedly occurred around 1:30 am IST on Monday while the bus was traveling from Mecca to Medina. The pilgrims had just completed their Umrah rituals in Mecca and were heading to Medina when the collision took place. Most passengers were asleep at the time, and preliminary information suggests the victims include around 20 women and 11 children from Hyderabad. Local residents rushed to the scene to assist rescue teams.

The Telangana Haj Committee confirmed that 42 pilgrims lost their lives in the incident. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock at the news and said he had immediately instructed officials to gather full details about the passengers, particularly those from Telangana. “We are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi authorities to ensure proper relief and assistance is provided to the families,” the CM said.

Following the tragedy, the Telangana government has set up a control room at the state Secretariat to coordinate information and help affected families. Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal have been tasked with collecting details about the victims from the state.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has opened a 24x7 helpline for families seeking assistance. India is working closely with local Saudi teams to manage the crisis, provide aid, and confirm the final death toll.

