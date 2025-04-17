Pabitra Margherita to Lead Indian Delegation at MATTA Fair 2025

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Union Minister of State for Textiles [MoS (PM)], Pabitra Margherita, will lead a high-level Indian delegation to participate in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair, scheduled to be held on April 18–19, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The visit is part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025.

The initiative aligns with the designation of 2025 as the “ASEAN-India Year of Tourism,” a decision taken during the 21st ASEAN-India Summit held last year. The tourism exchange programme is being organised in collaboration with the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) under the ASEAN-India Fund, aiming to strengthen regional cooperation and promote India’s vast tourism potential, with a special focus on the North-East region.

The Indian delegation will comprise key stakeholders from the tourism industry, including tour operators and tourism professionals, who will showcase diverse tourism offerings from India. The event is expected to enhance mutual understanding, foster professional partnerships, and open up new avenues for cultural and economic exchanges between India and the ASEAN nations.

During the visit, MoS (PM) Pabitra Margherita is also expected to engage in bilateral meetings and interactions with leading business figures and members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, further deepening people-to-people and trade ties between the two countries.