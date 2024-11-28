Is Beautification Worth the Cost? Vendors Evicted from Dighalipukhuri

On Wednesday, November 27, Guwahati’s iconic Dighalipukhuri took on a new look after the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) cleared over 100 food stalls from the area, including the popular ‘Khao Gali’. The eviction is part of a beautification drive initiated by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), aiming to restore the heritage value of the site.

Advertisment

The move followed a November 22 letter from Padmapani Bora, Secretary to the Tourism Department, to the Municipal Commissioner, highlighting concerns over street vendors disrupting the aesthetic and historical significance of Dighalipukhuri. Bora emphasized that these makeshift stalls contributed to pollution and traffic congestion, which compromised the sanctity of the pond. Additionally, the ATDC plans to beautify the boundary walls of Dighalipukhuri under the North Eastern Council (NEC) project, and the presence of vendors was seen as a potential obstacle to the project’s smooth execution.

While the beautification initiative has drawn support from some quarters, it has raised questions about its impact on the livelihoods of the evicted vendors. The closure of Khao Gali, a thriving hub of local food culture, has left many vendors uncertain about their future. This follows an earlier decision in October to shut down the food stalls to facilitate the construction of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover, further compounding the challenges faced by these small businesses.

Bora’s letter to the GMC suggested finding alternative spaces for the vendors, possibly in designated markets or zones. However, no concrete plan for relocation has been announced yet, leaving the displaced vendors in a precarious position. The absence of a clear rehabilitation strategy raises concerns about whether the economic toll on these small entrepreneurs is being adequately considered in the quest for urban beautification.

This move sparks a broader debate: Can heritage preservation and modernization coexist with the sustenance of local livelihoods? As Guwahati undergoes a transformation, it remains to be seen whether the city can balance its development ambitions with empathy for those who contribute to its unique character.