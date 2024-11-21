Pakistan: 38 Killed in Gunmen Attack on Passenger Vehicles in Kurram

A gunmen attack on two passenger convoys in Pakistan’s Kurram tribal district on Thursday has left at least 38 people dead and 29 others injured, according to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry.

The attack, which targeted vehicles travelling between Peshawar and Parachinar, is believed to be the result of longstanding sectarian tensions in the region, which lies near the Afghanistan border.

Among the victims were a woman and a child, with local authorities fearing the death toll could rise. The ambush occurred in an area largely dominated by Taliban militants, with the majority of victims reported to be from Pakistan's Shia Muslim community. The two convoys, which included over 200 vehicles, were ambushed by armed assailants who opened fire, leaving many casualties.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the ongoing sectarian violence between Shia and Sunni Muslims over land disputes in the region is a significant concern.

In response, President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the brutal attack, calling it a tragedy, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur ordered an immediate investigation. He also pledged financial assistance for the victims' families and promised to strengthen security measures, including the formation of a Provincial Highways Police unit to protect travellers in the region.

This attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents in Kurram, which has witnessed a history of sectarian clashes. In July, nearly 50 people were killed in similar violence over a land dispute between Shia and Sunni groups. The region continues to experience violence, much of it blamed on the Pakistani Taliban and separatist factions like the Baloch Liberation Army.

Pakistan has been intensifying intelligence-based operations in the northwest and southwest regions to curb violence and protect civilians, but the challenges posed by militant and sectarian violence remain significant.